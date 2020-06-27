All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4955 Odessa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4955 Odessa Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

4955 Odessa Avenue

4955 Odessa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4955 Odessa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning single level residence located on one of the most sought after streets in Encino! Featuring three bedrooms, three baths and separate office. This beautifully remodeled home is highlighted with gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and stunning chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and sunny breakfast nook. Wonderful entertaining spaces include formal dining room, spacious living room with beautiful picture window and romantic central fireplace. Separate family room is adorned with built in library, fireplace and direct rear yard access to enjoy the expansive patio retreat, private entertaining areas and sparkling swimmers pool. A truly amazing and warm home that you will surely not want to miss! Located in the Hesby Oaks School District and a short stroll to boulevard shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 Odessa Avenue have any available units?
4955 Odessa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4955 Odessa Avenue have?
Some of 4955 Odessa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 Odessa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4955 Odessa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 Odessa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4955 Odessa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4955 Odessa Avenue offer parking?
No, 4955 Odessa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4955 Odessa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 Odessa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 Odessa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4955 Odessa Avenue has a pool.
Does 4955 Odessa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4955 Odessa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 Odessa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 Odessa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College