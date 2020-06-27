4955 Odessa Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Stunning single level residence located on one of the most sought after streets in Encino! Featuring three bedrooms, three baths and separate office. This beautifully remodeled home is highlighted with gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and stunning chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and sunny breakfast nook. Wonderful entertaining spaces include formal dining room, spacious living room with beautiful picture window and romantic central fireplace. Separate family room is adorned with built in library, fireplace and direct rear yard access to enjoy the expansive patio retreat, private entertaining areas and sparkling swimmers pool. A truly amazing and warm home that you will surely not want to miss! Located in the Hesby Oaks School District and a short stroll to boulevard shops and restaurants!