4954 Chimineas Avenue

Amenities
Tuscan inspired style home on a quiet street South of Ventura in Tarzana. Elegant two story entry into a bright and luxurious living room with soaring ceilings and romantic fireplace with custom mantle. Beautiful distressed hardwood and stone flooring throughout. All bedrooms have direct access to a full bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with professional grade Kitchen-Aid appliances including built-in refrigerator, tu-toned cabinetry, stunning granite and stone back splashes, center island & breakfast bar that opens to a spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom with sumptuous master bath with soaking tub, dual sink vanity with stone countertops, and frameless glass stone shower and large walk-in closet. Loft/office area looking over the living room below. Stainless appliances, built in speakers, Milgard dual pane windows and so much more. Close to shopping and dining.