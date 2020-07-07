4954 Chimineas Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tuscan inspired style home on a quiet street South of Ventura in Tarzana. Elegant two story entry into a bright and luxurious living room with soaring ceilings and romantic fireplace with custom mantle. Beautiful distressed hardwood and stone flooring throughout. All bedrooms have direct access to a full bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with professional grade Kitchen-Aid appliances including built-in refrigerator, tu-toned cabinetry, stunning granite and stone back splashes, center island & breakfast bar that opens to a spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom with sumptuous master bath with soaking tub, dual sink vanity with stone countertops, and frameless glass stone shower and large walk-in closet. Loft/office area looking over the living room below. Stainless appliances, built in speakers, Milgard dual pane windows and so much more. Close to shopping and dining.