4954 Chimineas Avenue
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:12 PM

4954 Chimineas Avenue

4954 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4954 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tuscan inspired style home on a quiet street South of Ventura in Tarzana. Elegant two story entry into a bright and luxurious living room with soaring ceilings and romantic fireplace with custom mantle. Beautiful distressed hardwood and stone flooring throughout. All bedrooms have direct access to a full bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with professional grade Kitchen-Aid appliances including built-in refrigerator, tu-toned cabinetry, stunning granite and stone back splashes, center island & breakfast bar that opens to a spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom with sumptuous master bath with soaking tub, dual sink vanity with stone countertops, and frameless glass stone shower and large walk-in closet. Loft/office area looking over the living room below. Stainless appliances, built in speakers, Milgard dual pane windows and so much more. Close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
4954 Chimineas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4954 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 4954 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4954 Chimineas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4954 Chimineas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4954 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4954 Chimineas Avenue offers parking.
Does 4954 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4954 Chimineas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
No, 4954 Chimineas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4954 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4954 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4954 Chimineas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

