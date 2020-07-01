4950 LOUISE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Recently upgraded, large, bright, light and exceptionally well appointed unit with it's own Washer and Dryer! This charming second floor condo is in a beautifully maintained community located just yards from Ventura Blvd and in the heart of Encino Village. The unit comprises of large living space with Dining Area, spacious kitchen complete with Frigidaire Stove, Microwave, fridge and dishwasher, lots of built in closets and storage and two spacious bedrooms at the rear with the Master Bedroom featuring an en-suite bathroom with separate shower stall and tub. There is also a vast walk-in closet in the Master. This spacious two bedroom, two bath unit comes with 2 parking spaces and also comes with additional storage. This is a fantastic location on the south side of Ventura Blvd and the building has amazing amenities including a pool, spa hot tub and exercise room. Small pets are OK! Don't delay, apply today!