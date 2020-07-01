All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4950 LOUISE Avenue

4950 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Recently upgraded, large, bright, light and exceptionally well appointed unit with it's own Washer and Dryer! This charming second floor condo is in a beautifully maintained community located just yards from Ventura Blvd and in the heart of Encino Village. The unit comprises of large living space with Dining Area, spacious kitchen complete with Frigidaire Stove, Microwave, fridge and dishwasher, lots of built in closets and storage and two spacious bedrooms at the rear with the Master Bedroom featuring an en-suite bathroom with separate shower stall and tub. There is also a vast walk-in closet in the Master. This spacious two bedroom, two bath unit comes with 2 parking spaces and also comes with additional storage. This is a fantastic location on the south side of Ventura Blvd and the building has amazing amenities including a pool, spa hot tub and exercise room. Small pets are OK! Don't delay, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 LOUISE Avenue have any available units?
4950 LOUISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 LOUISE Avenue have?
Some of 4950 LOUISE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 LOUISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4950 LOUISE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 LOUISE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 LOUISE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4950 LOUISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4950 LOUISE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4950 LOUISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 LOUISE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 LOUISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4950 LOUISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4950 LOUISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4950 LOUISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 LOUISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 LOUISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

