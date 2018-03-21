All apartments in Los Angeles
4947 AMBROSE Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:35 AM

4947 AMBROSE Avenue

4947 Ambrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4947 Ambrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Luxurious c.1922 Cape Cod residence, stylishly updated, furnished and available for short term lease. Property features formal dining room and opulent living room with fireplace, well-appointed chef's kitchen along with inviting sitting room for relaxation. Elegant master suite with walk in closet, bath with dual vanity sinks and balcony. 2 additional bedrooms and a home office, could also be converted to 4th bedroom. The private and lushly landscaped rear garden is ideal for summer soirees; complete with heated salt water pool, hot tubi and fire pit. Fully furnished guest house with sleep loft, full bathroom, kitchen, dining area & sleeper sofa complete the dwelling. Completely fenced and gated for privacy with shared driveway and ample parking for guests. An entertainers dream retreat in an artistic enclave of desirable Los Feliz. Within close proximity to all the fine dining, bars, shopping, Griffith Park and Hollywood. Available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4947 AMBROSE Avenue have any available units?
4947 AMBROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4947 AMBROSE Avenue have?
Some of 4947 AMBROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4947 AMBROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4947 AMBROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 AMBROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4947 AMBROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4947 AMBROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4947 AMBROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4947 AMBROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4947 AMBROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 AMBROSE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4947 AMBROSE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4947 AMBROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4947 AMBROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 AMBROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4947 AMBROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
