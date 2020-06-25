4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Tucked behind a 200 driveway, sits a Uniquely Private and Gated Exceptionally Upgraded Prime Encino Estate home. The location, delightful and tranquil, is centrally located with an easy commute anywhere in the LA area. Newly constructed in 2013 including the pool/spa, this privately gated home has it all including parking for 12 cars, beautiful aesthetics inside and out, extensive upgrades, all at the center of everything. The open floor plan flaunts timeless features and finishes. Granite, travertine, wide-plank hardwood flooring and Viking appliances; not one room is untouched by remarkable improvements! Numerous upgrades supply superior utility performance and efficiency throughout. Copper plumbing, home security, updated Cat-5 wiring, multi hot water heater system, dual-zone AC and ready for solar. LADBS Green and LID Certified! Over-sized sliding doors reveal an inviting backyard oasis perfect for the fabulous California indoor/outdoor resort living. Lush landscaping surrounds a pool/spa with water features, grassy area, open air lanai, and a sizable covered loggia. A remarkably well-designed space in a premium location with undisturbed privacy and a home brimming with upgrades inside and out, this is truly a one-of-a-kind find!