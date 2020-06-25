All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:56 PM

4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue

4937 Hayvenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4937 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Tucked behind a 200 driveway, sits a Uniquely Private and Gated Exceptionally Upgraded Prime Encino Estate home. The location, delightful and tranquil, is centrally located with an easy commute anywhere in the LA area. Newly constructed in 2013 including the pool/spa, this privately gated home has it all including parking for 12 cars, beautiful aesthetics inside and out, extensive upgrades, all at the center of everything. The open floor plan flaunts timeless features and finishes. Granite, travertine, wide-plank hardwood flooring and Viking appliances; not one room is untouched by remarkable improvements! Numerous upgrades supply superior utility performance and efficiency throughout. Copper plumbing, home security, updated Cat-5 wiring, multi hot water heater system, dual-zone AC and ready for solar. LADBS Green and LID Certified! Over-sized sliding doors reveal an inviting backyard oasis perfect for the fabulous California indoor/outdoor resort living. Lush landscaping surrounds a pool/spa with water features, grassy area, open air lanai, and a sizable covered loggia. A remarkably well-designed space in a premium location with undisturbed privacy and a home brimming with upgrades inside and out, this is truly a one-of-a-kind find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue have any available units?
4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue has a pool.
Does 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 HAYVENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
