Los Angeles, CA
4930 Neola Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4930 Neola Place

4930 Neola Place · No Longer Available
Location

4930 Neola Place, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3bed/2bath mountain view home in Eagle Rock with attached 2 car garage - Recently renovated 3bed/2bath mountain view home in Eagle Rock with 2 working fireplaces! On the main floor is a spacious kitchen with stainless steel deep sink, engineered quartz counterops with custom subway tile blacksplash. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy breakfast nook. The family room overlooks the Pasadena mountains and the dining room opens up to a deck. The main bath has a separate tub and shower. Downstairs is a extra large 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Almost New Central AC/Heat. Appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, hot/cold water filter system, tankless water heater, and wine fridge. Laundry hookup. Two car attached garage. Close to Disney, Warner Brothers. Huge backyard. Bring your furry friends!

Up to 3 pets allowed. $35 per month for 1st pet, $10 for 2nd pet, 3rd pet.

(RLNE4629762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 Neola Place have any available units?
4930 Neola Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4930 Neola Place have?
Some of 4930 Neola Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 Neola Place currently offering any rent specials?
4930 Neola Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 Neola Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4930 Neola Place is pet friendly.
Does 4930 Neola Place offer parking?
Yes, 4930 Neola Place does offer parking.
Does 4930 Neola Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 Neola Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 Neola Place have a pool?
No, 4930 Neola Place does not have a pool.
Does 4930 Neola Place have accessible units?
No, 4930 Neola Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 Neola Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4930 Neola Place has units with dishwashers.
