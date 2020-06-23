4930 Neola Place

Amenities

Recently renovated 3bed/2bath mountain view home in Eagle Rock with attached 2 car garage - Recently renovated 3bed/2bath mountain view home in Eagle Rock with 2 working fireplaces! On the main floor is a spacious kitchen with stainless steel deep sink, engineered quartz counterops with custom subway tile blacksplash. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy breakfast nook. The family room overlooks the Pasadena mountains and the dining room opens up to a deck. The main bath has a separate tub and shower. Downstairs is a extra large 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Almost New Central AC/Heat. Appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, hot/cold water filter system, tankless water heater, and wine fridge. Laundry hookup. Two car attached garage. Close to Disney, Warner Brothers. Huge backyard. Bring your furry friends!



Up to 3 pets allowed. $35 per month for 1st pet, $10 for 2nd pet, 3rd pet.



(RLNE4629762)