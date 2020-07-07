4924 Malta St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4606af40c6 ---- This is a great duplex home in Highland park that has been completely remodeled. The kitchen has beautiful Italian tiles, custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless appliances. The home has new laminate floors throughout and has been painted with delightful paint schemes. The home comes with mini-split AC, one in living room and another one in bedroom. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with new fixtures and sleek tile. The home has a laundry room with a washer and dryer hook ups and extra. storage room. The home has a lovely porch area with and new synthetic lawn. The unit comes with one assigned parking spot. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home! Move in costs: $2295 Rent - due upon move in $2295 Deposit - due upon lease signing $175 Inspection fee - due upon lease signing $40 application fee