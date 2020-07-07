All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4924 Malta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4924 Malta St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4924 Malta St

4924 Malta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4924 Malta Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4606af40c6 ---- This is a great duplex home in Highland park that has been completely remodeled. The kitchen has beautiful Italian tiles, custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless appliances. The home has new laminate floors throughout and has been painted with delightful paint schemes. The home comes with mini-split AC, one in living room and another one in bedroom. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with new fixtures and sleek tile. The home has a laundry room with a washer and dryer hook ups and extra. storage room. The home has a lovely porch area with and new synthetic lawn. The unit comes with one assigned parking spot. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home! Move in costs: $2295 Rent - due upon move in $2295 Deposit - due upon lease signing $175 Inspection fee - due upon lease signing $40 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Malta St have any available units?
4924 Malta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Malta St have?
Some of 4924 Malta St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Malta St currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Malta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Malta St pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Malta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4924 Malta St offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Malta St offers parking.
Does 4924 Malta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Malta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Malta St have a pool?
No, 4924 Malta St does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Malta St have accessible units?
No, 4924 Malta St does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Malta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 Malta St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College