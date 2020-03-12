All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:23 PM

4915 Hesperia Avenue

4915 Hesperia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Hesperia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled single family home is located in the quite neighborhood of 91316 and is available now to lease. Just south of the boulevard, this three bedroom, two bath home comes with central AC/Heating, granite countertops, lovely custom cabinetry, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Perfect storage space throughout the home, classic hardwood floors as well as a two car garage and uncovered parking for three more. The open and airy backyard is perfect for entertaining and nice trees for shade. This home has been freshly painted and its new light fixtures brighten up the entire home. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. This home is a must see in this area and is available for move in asap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Hesperia Avenue have any available units?
4915 Hesperia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Hesperia Avenue have?
Some of 4915 Hesperia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Hesperia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Hesperia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Hesperia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Hesperia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Hesperia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Hesperia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4915 Hesperia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 Hesperia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Hesperia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4915 Hesperia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Hesperia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4915 Hesperia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Hesperia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Hesperia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
