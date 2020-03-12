4915 Hesperia Avenue

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled single family home is located in the quite neighborhood of 91316 and is available now to lease. Just south of the boulevard, this three bedroom, two bath home comes with central AC/Heating, granite countertops, lovely custom cabinetry, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Perfect storage space throughout the home, classic hardwood floors as well as a two car garage and uncovered parking for three more. The open and airy backyard is perfect for entertaining and nice trees for shade. This home has been freshly painted and its new light fixtures brighten up the entire home. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. This home is a must see in this area and is available for move in asap.