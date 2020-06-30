All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4915 Coldwater Canyon #1
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

4915 Coldwater Canyon #1

4915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Luxury Townhome on Coldwater Canyon. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 12:30-2:00 - Absolutely Amazing Spacious Townhome in Sherman Oaks, CA. This unit has 2 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with plenty of open living space. In this 1,544 square feet condo you will find a bathroom downstairs off the entry way, a large kitchen with ample storage, and a giant living room with open dining area attached, as well as a large outdoor patio to enjoy the amazing LA weather. Beautiful wood floors, and plantation shutters throughout. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom with a double vanity huge bathroom attached. The additional bedroom is also spacious and has a bathroom as well, with an attached patio. There is W/D upstairs close to the bedrooms for easy laundry access. This is a small condo building with very few units and each has their own parking spots underground. This condo includes two parking spots in the gated and secured garage. Living at 4915 Coldwater you are in a central location, down the street from trendy Studio City and all that Ventura Blvd has to offer. You can also take the canyon right over to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills as well as easy access to both the 405 and 101 freeways.
Water and trash paid by owner!
CALL ALLISON TODAY TO TOUR THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO, IT WILL GO FAST.
323-301-3593
DRE-02065013
*We are an equal housing provider and strictly follow all Fair Housing Laws.
**Security deposit is based on credit.

(RLNE5386038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 have any available units?
4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 have?
Some of 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 offers parking.
Does 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 have a pool?
No, 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 have accessible units?
No, 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Coldwater Canyon #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

