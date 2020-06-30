4915 Coldwater Canyon #1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large Luxury Townhome on Coldwater Canyon. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 12:30-2:00 - Absolutely Amazing Spacious Townhome in Sherman Oaks, CA. This unit has 2 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with plenty of open living space. In this 1,544 square feet condo you will find a bathroom downstairs off the entry way, a large kitchen with ample storage, and a giant living room with open dining area attached, as well as a large outdoor patio to enjoy the amazing LA weather. Beautiful wood floors, and plantation shutters throughout. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom with a double vanity huge bathroom attached. The additional bedroom is also spacious and has a bathroom as well, with an attached patio. There is W/D upstairs close to the bedrooms for easy laundry access. This is a small condo building with very few units and each has their own parking spots underground. This condo includes two parking spots in the gated and secured garage. Living at 4915 Coldwater you are in a central location, down the street from trendy Studio City and all that Ventura Blvd has to offer. You can also take the canyon right over to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills as well as easy access to both the 405 and 101 freeways.

Water and trash paid by owner!

CALL ALLISON TODAY TO TOUR THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO, IT WILL GO FAST.

323-301-3593

DRE-02065013

*We are an equal housing provider and strictly follow all Fair Housing Laws.

**Security deposit is based on credit.



(RLNE5386038)