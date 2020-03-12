4911 ETHEL Avenue

Amenities

One level fabulous single family home in a desirable neighborhood in Sherman Oaks flats. Pet and smoke free applicants apply. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, cook top, microwave/convection double oven, double drawer dishwasher, eating area and separate laundry room w/ lots of storage, sink, washer and dryer included without warranty, and access to back yard. There is central air/heat, two decorative fireplaces in living and family room. Family room has sliding French doors leading to beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of fruit trees. Three nice size bedrooms, plenty of closet space, separate on-suite large master with access to yard. Hardwood laminate floors throughout, clean and ready to move-in Dec. 1. Wonderful walking neighborhood that is close to public transportation, Schools, Freeways, and Whole Foods! Call Marti at 310.963.7355 to schedule your private showing.