Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4911 ETHEL Avenue

4911 N Ethel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4911 N Ethel Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One level fabulous single family home in a desirable neighborhood in Sherman Oaks flats. Pet and smoke free applicants apply. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, cook top, microwave/convection double oven, double drawer dishwasher, eating area and separate laundry room w/ lots of storage, sink, washer and dryer included without warranty, and access to back yard. There is central air/heat, two decorative fireplaces in living and family room. Family room has sliding French doors leading to beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of fruit trees. Three nice size bedrooms, plenty of closet space, separate on-suite large master with access to yard. Hardwood laminate floors throughout, clean and ready to move-in Dec. 1. Wonderful walking neighborhood that is close to public transportation, Schools, Freeways, and Whole Foods! Call Marti at 310.963.7355 to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 ETHEL Avenue have any available units?
4911 ETHEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 ETHEL Avenue have?
Some of 4911 ETHEL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 ETHEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4911 ETHEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 ETHEL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 ETHEL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4911 ETHEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4911 ETHEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4911 ETHEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4911 ETHEL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 ETHEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 4911 ETHEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4911 ETHEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4911 ETHEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 ETHEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 ETHEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

