All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4906 Placidia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4906 Placidia Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4906 Placidia Avenue

4906 Placidia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4906 Placidia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful lease on beautiful tree lined street in Toluca Woods close to Warner Bros Studios, Disney Studios, Toluca Village with great neighborhood restaurants + Trader Joes.This bright & airy home features 3 three bedrooms w/ master suite w? French doors that opens up to a lovely backyard. There is a bonus area in master bedroom for a computer desk. 3 baths, great open floor plan 1700+ sq feet, with formal dining. Living room w/fireplace and huge family/great room perfected w/French doors that open to the tranquil deck & nicely landscaped backyard. 2 car detached garage. There is possible RV parking. One of Toluca Woods most desirable streets, close to trendy shops, restaurants, Trader Joe's grocery store and many major studios ( Disney, Warner Bros, NBC Universal, Telemundo stc..) .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Placidia Avenue have any available units?
4906 Placidia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4906 Placidia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Placidia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Placidia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Placidia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4906 Placidia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Placidia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4906 Placidia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Placidia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Placidia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4906 Placidia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Placidia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4906 Placidia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Placidia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Placidia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 Placidia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4906 Placidia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College