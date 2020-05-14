4906 Placidia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful lease on beautiful tree lined street in Toluca Woods close to Warner Bros Studios, Disney Studios, Toluca Village with great neighborhood restaurants + Trader Joes.This bright & airy home features 3 three bedrooms w/ master suite w? French doors that opens up to a lovely backyard. There is a bonus area in master bedroom for a computer desk. 3 baths, great open floor plan 1700+ sq feet, with formal dining. Living room w/fireplace and huge family/great room perfected w/French doors that open to the tranquil deck & nicely landscaped backyard. 2 car detached garage. There is possible RV parking. One of Toluca Woods most desirable streets, close to trendy shops, restaurants, Trader Joe's grocery store and many major studios ( Disney, Warner Bros, NBC Universal, Telemundo stc..) .