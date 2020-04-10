All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4862 Via Colina
4862 Via Colina

4862 via Colina · No Longer Available
Location

4862 via Colina, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
An immaculate 2 story Townhouse with views and so much to offer. The home features lush laminate wood floors in living room with a fireplace & balcony with mountain views. The kitchen is bright and spacious with a granite counter tops, ample cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that include a stove, fridge & dishwasher. The dining room also has a slider that opens to a large private patio area that makes a great extension of the living space for an outdoor breakfast or candlelit dinner. The top floor has 3 bedrooms, with one of them being a master with a bathroom. This is a highly desired HOA community which also offers a community pool and spa. This home has so much to offer and is ready to move right in. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 Via Colina have any available units?
4862 Via Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4862 Via Colina have?
Some of 4862 Via Colina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4862 Via Colina currently offering any rent specials?
4862 Via Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 Via Colina pet-friendly?
No, 4862 Via Colina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4862 Via Colina offer parking?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina offers parking.
Does 4862 Via Colina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 Via Colina have a pool?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina has a pool.
Does 4862 Via Colina have accessible units?
No, 4862 Via Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 Via Colina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina has units with dishwashers.
