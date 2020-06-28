4856 Longridge Avenue

Amenities

Perfectly situated in a desirable area of Sherman Oaks is this amazing renovated Cape Cod single level 3 bedroom 2 bath Home.

The open floor plan features a large living room, a formal dinning room with an updated Chefs Kitchen.

The family Den opens up to a dream come true entertainers back yard, this includes a custom made fire pit wood burning Italian pizzas oven, an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and rotisserie and an outdoor fridge. Enjoy an indoor/ outdoor lifestyle with shade sails covered patio that are equipped with lights for the warm romantic evenings.

The New pool has in ground fountains,lights,heater and an automatic pool cover.

The garage has been converted into a recreation room equipped with a beautiful bathroom.

The owner's are maintaining the pool and yard at their cost for the tenant.

All of this on a tranquil street just minutes from the best dinning and shopping that Sherman Oaks and Studio City have to offer.