4856 Longridge Avenue
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

4856 Longridge Avenue

4856 Longridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4856 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Perfectly situated in a desirable area of Sherman Oaks is this amazing renovated Cape Cod single level 3 bedroom 2 bath Home.
The open floor plan features a large living room, a formal dinning room with an updated Chefs Kitchen.
The family Den opens up to a dream come true entertainers back yard, this includes a custom made fire pit wood burning Italian pizzas oven, an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and rotisserie and an outdoor fridge. Enjoy an indoor/ outdoor lifestyle with shade sails covered patio that are equipped with lights for the warm romantic evenings.
The New pool has in ground fountains,lights,heater and an automatic pool cover.
The garage has been converted into a recreation room equipped with a beautiful bathroom.
The owner's are maintaining the pool and yard at their cost for the tenant.
All of this on a tranquil street just minutes from the best dinning and shopping that Sherman Oaks and Studio City have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 Longridge Avenue have any available units?
4856 Longridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?

What amenities does 4856 Longridge Avenue have?
Some of 4856 Longridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4856 Longridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4856 Longridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 Longridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4856 Longridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4856 Longridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4856 Longridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 4856 Longridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4856 Longridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 Longridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4856 Longridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 4856 Longridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4856 Longridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 Longridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4856 Longridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
