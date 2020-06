Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom house in the desirable city of Encino close to Ventura Blvd, 101 and 405 freeways, Sherman oaks Galleria, shops and restaurants! Address is included in the district of Hesby Oaks Leadership Charter school. This is a perfect house for a family with a front yard and backyard patio and a long driveway for them to ride their bikes! House has HVAC , refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted inside and out and move in ready! Cats ok! Dogs Ok!"