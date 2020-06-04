All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

4853 Heaven Avenue

4853 Heaven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4853 Heaven Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this tucked away 2 bedroom rental with it's own entrance and private side area. Completely remodeled. 2 new A/C systems (One for each room). Impressive modern bathroom with glass tile throughout. Small food prep room with countertop space for a microwave (Not a full kitchen). Dual pane windows. All tile flooring. Large closets in each bedroom. Very close to shopping, Sagebrush Cantina, Farmer's Market, and Ventura Blvd. This rental may be more suitable for college students to share, or someone needing a room plus an office space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 Heaven Avenue have any available units?
4853 Heaven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4853 Heaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4853 Heaven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 Heaven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4853 Heaven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4853 Heaven Avenue offer parking?
No, 4853 Heaven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4853 Heaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4853 Heaven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 Heaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 4853 Heaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4853 Heaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4853 Heaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 Heaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4853 Heaven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4853 Heaven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4853 Heaven Avenue has units with air conditioning.
