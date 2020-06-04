4824 Tujunga Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY



2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in prime north Hollywood location.

All new and extremely comfortable. Central air, Washer and dryer in the unit.

Top Floor penthouse 10' ceilingsSkylight in kitchen beautiful dark maple Hardwood Floors throughout, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and brand new plush carpet in bedrooms large gourmet kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator crown moulding throughout, recessed lighting, telephone controlled entry system, gated parking 2 spots, dual pane windows, cable and satellite, private balconies.

Building has fitness center.



Our community is walking distance to Starbucks.Minutes to Trader Joes, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk and many more luxury boutiques and premier restaurants.

Elementary School Lankershim ElementaryJunior High Walter ReedHigh School North Hollywood High

Fwy 101, 134, 170



-no utilities included



CALL NOW for more information and any questions 3108008070



(RLNE2722240)