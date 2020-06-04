All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

4824 Tujunga Ave

4824 N Tujunga Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4824 N Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in prime north Hollywood location.
All new and extremely comfortable. Central air, Washer and dryer in the unit.
Top Floor penthouse 10' ceilingsSkylight in kitchen beautiful dark maple Hardwood Floors throughout, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and brand new plush carpet in bedrooms large gourmet kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator crown moulding throughout, recessed lighting, telephone controlled entry system, gated parking 2 spots, dual pane windows, cable and satellite, private balconies.
Building has fitness center.

Our community is walking distance to Starbucks.Minutes to Trader Joes, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk and many more luxury boutiques and premier restaurants.
Elementary School Lankershim ElementaryJunior High Walter ReedHigh School North Hollywood High
Fwy 101, 134, 170

These are truly Apartment

-no utilities included

CALL NOW for more information and any questions 3108008070

(RLNE2722240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have any available units?
4824 Tujunga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Tujunga Ave have?
Some of 4824 Tujunga Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Tujunga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Tujunga Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Tujunga Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Tujunga Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Tujunga Ave does offer parking.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4824 Tujunga Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have a pool?
No, 4824 Tujunga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have accessible units?
No, 4824 Tujunga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Tujunga Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

