4817 Don Juan Place

Single-level home located South of the Blvd, on a cul-de-sac with fantastic views in Vista De Oro! Offering a comforting sense of privacy, this updated gem is perched up behind its own private gated access. In addition to a 2-car garage, expansive driveway w/ room for multiple cars, RV’s, or a boat. Whatever floats your boat really! Open floor plan with quality upgrades, built-ins,and recessed lighting throughout; along with 4 Bedrooms+ 3 Baths. Complete en-suite Master wing, featuring a fully remodeled bathroom with dual vanity & massive walk-in shower, plus its own attached bonus room for options such as exercise room,office, with private access to the backyard. 4th bedroom is separated, serving as a guest quarters. Gorgeous and spacious kitchen highlighted by ample wood cabinetry, gleaming stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast nook, and large window revealing the lovely views beneath you.Massive lot showcases the grounds in a manner that exemplifies entertainment, resort-like living,and outdoor activities, at its finest. Hike up the small hillside and enjoy the view, take a dip in the crisp glistening pool, relax in the patio area and admire the tall mature trees and landscape that surround you, have some active fun at the large sports court, or enjoy the tranquil shade in the picture-perfect gazebo.Adjacent to some of the best restaurants, shopping and parks the valley has to offer. Easy commute to beaches, and a few minutes to Ventura Blvd & 101 fwy!