Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:09 PM

4817 Don Juan Place

4817 Don Juan Place · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Don Juan Place, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Single-level home located South of the Blvd, on a cul-de-sac with fantastic views in Vista De Oro! Offering a comforting sense of privacy, this updated gem is perched up behind its own private gated access. In addition to a 2-car garage, expansive driveway w/ room for multiple cars, RV’s, or a boat. Whatever floats your boat really! Open floor plan with quality upgrades, built-ins,and recessed lighting throughout; along with 4 Bedrooms+ 3 Baths. Complete en-suite Master wing, featuring a fully remodeled bathroom with dual vanity & massive walk-in shower, plus its own attached bonus room for options such as exercise room,office, with private access to the backyard. 4th bedroom is separated, serving as a guest quarters. Gorgeous and spacious kitchen highlighted by ample wood cabinetry, gleaming stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast nook, and large window revealing the lovely views beneath you.Massive lot showcases the grounds in a manner that exemplifies entertainment, resort-like living,and outdoor activities, at its finest. Hike up the small hillside and enjoy the view, take a dip in the crisp glistening pool, relax in the patio area and admire the tall mature trees and landscape that surround you, have some active fun at the large sports court, or enjoy the tranquil shade in the picture-perfect gazebo.Adjacent to some of the best restaurants, shopping and parks the valley has to offer. Easy commute to beaches, and a few minutes to Ventura Blvd & 101 fwy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Don Juan Place have any available units?
4817 Don Juan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Don Juan Place have?
Some of 4817 Don Juan Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Don Juan Place currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Don Juan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Don Juan Place pet-friendly?
No, 4817 Don Juan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4817 Don Juan Place offer parking?
Yes, 4817 Don Juan Place offers parking.
Does 4817 Don Juan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Don Juan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Don Juan Place have a pool?
Yes, 4817 Don Juan Place has a pool.
Does 4817 Don Juan Place have accessible units?
No, 4817 Don Juan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Don Juan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Don Juan Place has units with dishwashers.

