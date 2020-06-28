All apartments in Los Angeles
4816 S Van Ness Ave
4816 S Van Ness Ave

4816 South Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4816 South Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with private backyard! - Open House Saturday 11/2 10AM-12PM

This home has original built-ins, a sun room and formal dining room. The kitchen features a large amount of storage, counter space and appliances. Each bedroom has ample storage.

The laundry room includes a washer, dryer, floating shelves and access to the private backyard. There is a detached two garage garage and a large storage shed.

Convenient distance to Grand Central Market, Staples Center, DTLA Arts District and many more destinations.

Contact the Leasing Department at (888) 721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com

(RLNE5134596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 S Van Ness Ave have any available units?
4816 S Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4816 S Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4816 S Van Ness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 S Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4816 S Van Ness Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4816 S Van Ness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4816 S Van Ness Ave offers parking.
Does 4816 S Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4816 S Van Ness Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 S Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 4816 S Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4816 S Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
No, 4816 S Van Ness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 S Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 S Van Ness Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 S Van Ness Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 S Van Ness Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
