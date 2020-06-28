4816 S Van Ness Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with private backyard! - Open House Saturday 11/2 10AM-12PM



This home has original built-ins, a sun room and formal dining room. The kitchen features a large amount of storage, counter space and appliances. Each bedroom has ample storage.



The laundry room includes a washer, dryer, floating shelves and access to the private backyard. There is a detached two garage garage and a large storage shed.



Convenient distance to Grand Central Market, Staples Center, DTLA Arts District and many more destinations.



Contact the Leasing Department at (888) 721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com



(RLNE5134596)