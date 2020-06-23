All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 481 Isabel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
481 Isabel St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

481 Isabel St

481 Isabel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

481 Isabel Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE IN DISCOUNT $200 IF START LEASE DATE IS WITHIN NOVEMBER 2018!

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom fourplex unit is located in the Arroyo Seco neighbourhood in Los Angeles. The property is a twenty-two-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Southwest Museum Station stop. Inside, the unit boasts rich hardwood flooring and a great view of the neighbourhood and city right from the living room. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely open-concept kitchen cladded with stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cosy with plenty of room for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and an array of tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Elyria Canyon Park, Poplar Recreation Center and Cypress Park

Nearby Schools:
Mt. Washington Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 9/10
Dorris Place Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 6/10
Florence Nightingale Middle School - 0.67 miles, 4/10
Hillside Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
28 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
94 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
794 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4512153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Isabel St have any available units?
481 Isabel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 Isabel St have?
Some of 481 Isabel St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Isabel St currently offering any rent specials?
481 Isabel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Isabel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 Isabel St is pet friendly.
Does 481 Isabel St offer parking?
No, 481 Isabel St does not offer parking.
Does 481 Isabel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 481 Isabel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Isabel St have a pool?
No, 481 Isabel St does not have a pool.
Does 481 Isabel St have accessible units?
No, 481 Isabel St does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Isabel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Isabel St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College