481 Isabel St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

MOVE IN DISCOUNT $200 IF START LEASE DATE IS WITHIN NOVEMBER 2018!



This two-bedroom and two-bathroom fourplex unit is located in the Arroyo Seco neighbourhood in Los Angeles. The property is a twenty-two-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Southwest Museum Station stop. Inside, the unit boasts rich hardwood flooring and a great view of the neighbourhood and city right from the living room. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely open-concept kitchen cladded with stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cosy with plenty of room for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and an array of tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Elyria Canyon Park, Poplar Recreation Center and Cypress Park



Nearby Schools:

Mt. Washington Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 9/10

Dorris Place Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 6/10

Florence Nightingale Middle School - 0.67 miles, 4/10

Hillside Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

28 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

94 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

794 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 miles



