481 Isabel St

Amenities
MOVE IN DISCOUNT $200 IF START LEASE DATE IS WITHIN NOVEMBER 2018!
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom fourplex unit is located in the Arroyo Seco neighbourhood in Los Angeles. The property is a twenty-two-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Southwest Museum Station stop. Inside, the unit boasts rich hardwood flooring and a great view of the neighbourhood and city right from the living room. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely open-concept kitchen cladded with stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cosy with plenty of room for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and an array of tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby parks:
Elyria Canyon Park, Poplar Recreation Center and Cypress Park
Nearby Schools:
Mt. Washington Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 9/10
Dorris Place Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 6/10
Florence Nightingale Middle School - 0.67 miles, 4/10
Hillside Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 3/10
Bus lines:
28 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
94 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
794 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 miles
(RLNE4512153)