4801 GLORIA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 2,984 sq. ft. Beautifully Remodeled Home in Encino - Spectacular, remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths house in prime Encino neighborhood.

Almost 3,000 square feet of living space. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that includes 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, private gated backyard and 2-car attached garage.



The entrance area opens to magnificent designer kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, new quartz counter tops, tile floors and custom cabinets and large formal dining area.

Both living room and family room have beautiful vaulted wood ceilings and share large double-sided fireplace. New wood and tile floors throughout. One bedroom and two bathrooms are located on the first floor. Second floor features luxurious master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms with good size closets and shared bathroom and large storage area. Central AC, wet bar, laundry room with washer and dryer, large attached 2-car garage with additional storage space.

Private and gated backyard with outdoor patio and beautiful mature trees. Gated community driveway.



Centrally located in quiet residential neighborhood in small (only four single-family homes) gated community, short walking distance from Ventura Blvd shops & restaurants, with easy access to freeways.

One-year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner pays for the gardener.

RPM South SFV

Lic 01952623

We follow all fair housing laws.



(RLNE5437992)