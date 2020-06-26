All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

4801 GLORIA AVE

4801 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Gloria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 2,984 sq. ft. Beautifully Remodeled Home in Encino - Spectacular, remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths house in prime Encino neighborhood.
Almost 3,000 square feet of living space. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that includes 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, private gated backyard and 2-car attached garage.

The entrance area opens to magnificent designer kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, new quartz counter tops, tile floors and custom cabinets and large formal dining area.
Both living room and family room have beautiful vaulted wood ceilings and share large double-sided fireplace. New wood and tile floors throughout. One bedroom and two bathrooms are located on the first floor. Second floor features luxurious master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms with good size closets and shared bathroom and large storage area. Central AC, wet bar, laundry room with washer and dryer, large attached 2-car garage with additional storage space.
Private and gated backyard with outdoor patio and beautiful mature trees. Gated community driveway.

Centrally located in quiet residential neighborhood in small (only four single-family homes) gated community, short walking distance from Ventura Blvd shops & restaurants, with easy access to freeways.
One-year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner pays for the gardener.
RPM South SFV
Lic 01952623
We follow all fair housing laws.

(RLNE5437992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 GLORIA AVE have any available units?
4801 GLORIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 GLORIA AVE have?
Some of 4801 GLORIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 GLORIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4801 GLORIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 GLORIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4801 GLORIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4801 GLORIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4801 GLORIA AVE offers parking.
Does 4801 GLORIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 GLORIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 GLORIA AVE have a pool?
No, 4801 GLORIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4801 GLORIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 4801 GLORIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 GLORIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 GLORIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
