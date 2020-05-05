All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4800 Toland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4800 Toland Way
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

4800 Toland Way

4800 Toland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4800 Toland Way, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Gorgeous brand new home in charming Highland Park - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!
Three bedroom, three bathroom home is located on a quiet street and setback on the lot. You will be wowed by the kitchen, gorgeous bathrooms, recessed lights, new double pane windows, custom shutters, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, carpet in every bedroom, central air and heat. The home offers a laundry room with hookups ready to go. Master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and sliding glass doors to the balcony. Plenty of closet space throughout and 2 parking spaces included. New dishwasher.. ALSO, A 2 car garage will be built and ready in about three months. Parking will still be available before garage is ready. Perfect for a family or a group of professionals. Close to major freeways, 2, 5, 134, 110 and 210. Located minutes away from downtown, Mt. Washington, SilverLake, Echo Park, Burbank, Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Glendale, PCC, Occidental College, GCC, Toland Way Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Eagle Rock and Franklin high schools and the gold line metro. Great local shopping including, Trader Joe's and Target and much more This house is located on a large lot with a few other properties.Tenants responsible for paying all utilities.One small dog may be considered with additional deposit. please. No smoking. Good credit only. 12 month min lease. DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS ON PROPERTY.
If interested in renting, please contact George at 818-304-4880
RPM SouthSFV
Lic 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws.
Please leave your phone number in all inquiries.
Silverlake, Echo park, Eagle Rock, Atwater, Glendale

(RLNE4799652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Toland Way have any available units?
4800 Toland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Toland Way have?
Some of 4800 Toland Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Toland Way currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Toland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Toland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Toland Way is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Toland Way offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Toland Way offers parking.
Does 4800 Toland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Toland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Toland Way have a pool?
No, 4800 Toland Way does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Toland Way have accessible units?
No, 4800 Toland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Toland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Toland Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College