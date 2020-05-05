4800 Toland Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Gorgeous brand new home in charming Highland Park - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!

Three bedroom, three bathroom home is located on a quiet street and setback on the lot. You will be wowed by the kitchen, gorgeous bathrooms, recessed lights, new double pane windows, custom shutters, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, carpet in every bedroom, central air and heat. The home offers a laundry room with hookups ready to go. Master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and sliding glass doors to the balcony. Plenty of closet space throughout and 2 parking spaces included. New dishwasher.. ALSO, A 2 car garage will be built and ready in about three months. Parking will still be available before garage is ready. Perfect for a family or a group of professionals. Close to major freeways, 2, 5, 134, 110 and 210. Located minutes away from downtown, Mt. Washington, SilverLake, Echo Park, Burbank, Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Glendale, PCC, Occidental College, GCC, Toland Way Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Eagle Rock and Franklin high schools and the gold line metro. Great local shopping including, Trader Joe's and Target and much more This house is located on a large lot with a few other properties.Tenants responsible for paying all utilities.One small dog may be considered with additional deposit. please. No smoking. Good credit only. 12 month min lease. DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS ON PROPERTY.

If interested in renting, please contact George at 818-304-4880

We follow all fair housing laws.

Please leave your phone number in all inquiries.

Silverlake, Echo park, Eagle Rock, Atwater, Glendale



