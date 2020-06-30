4765 Charters Ave

Amenities
3bd, 2 bath - house for Rent (Highland Park, Ca - Property Id: 233064
This is a large 1,650 sq. ft., 50's style house with a spectacular view of Highland Park.
OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY FROM 2 to 4 PM
This property has a lot of the historical charm common for original highland park homes: hardwood floors, tile, kitschy linoleum, and 1960's plumbing fixtures. Well-maintained and newly painted!
Did we say large? There is a lot space and a lot of privacy. There are a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Each room has a full closet. Extra-large living room with a spectacular view, dine-in kitchen, and dining room area.
Additional amenities include:
- Two car garage with an electric door.
- private driveway
(Renters only! Thank you so much for the offers but we are not interested in selling this property.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233064
Property Id 233064
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5608674)