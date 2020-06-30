All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4765 Charters Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4765 Charters Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

4765 Charters Ave

4765 Charters Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4765 Charters Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3bd, 2 bath - house for Rent (Highland Park, Ca - Property Id: 233064

This is a large 1,650 sq. ft., 50's style house with a spectacular view of Highland Park.
OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY FROM 2 to 4 PM
This property has a lot of the historical charm common for original highland park homes: hardwood floors, tile, kitschy linoleum, and 1960's plumbing fixtures. Well-maintained and newly painted!

Did we say large? There is a lot space and a lot of privacy. There are a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Each room has a full closet. Extra-large living room with a spectacular view, dine-in kitchen, and dining room area.

Additional amenities include:
- Two car garage with an electric door.
- private driveway

(Renters only! Thank you so much for the offers but we are not interested in selling this property.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233064
Property Id 233064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5608674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4765 Charters Ave have any available units?
4765 Charters Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4765 Charters Ave have?
Some of 4765 Charters Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4765 Charters Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4765 Charters Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4765 Charters Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4765 Charters Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4765 Charters Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4765 Charters Ave offers parking.
Does 4765 Charters Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4765 Charters Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4765 Charters Ave have a pool?
No, 4765 Charters Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4765 Charters Ave have accessible units?
No, 4765 Charters Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4765 Charters Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4765 Charters Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College