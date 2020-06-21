All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020

4757 Orion Avenue

4757 Orion Avenue · (818) 632-8006
Location

4757 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Looking for a great place located just blocks off the Blvd? Walk to Sherman Oaks Galleria, movies and great restaurants. But what makes this unit sooooo special is it's a small 3 unit complex, with a big private covered balcony, surrounded by million dollar homes. Both bedrooms and big and 2 full baths. Complete with HUGE master walk in closest, Full size Laundry room in the unit no sharing or paying to wash your clothes. Fire place, beautiful laminate floors. Washer, drier and refrigerator is included in the rent. RUN don't walk this one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 Orion Avenue have any available units?
4757 Orion Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4757 Orion Avenue have?
Some of 4757 Orion Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4757 Orion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4757 Orion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 Orion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4757 Orion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4757 Orion Avenue offer parking?
No, 4757 Orion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4757 Orion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4757 Orion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 Orion Avenue have a pool?
No, 4757 Orion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4757 Orion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4757 Orion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 Orion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4757 Orion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
