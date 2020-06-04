4750 Templeton

Amenities

A recently remodeled spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom second floor unit in the Hilltop Colony. Plenty of natural light throughout the entire unit with views overlooking the community pool/spa. In-unit laundry located just off the kitchen which features plenty of cabinetry. Large living room with electric fireplace flanked by a spacious dining area. 1 bedroom located on the North side of the unit with the other 2 on the South end. Master suite features a walk-in closet & separate tub & standing shower. Amazing unit for an unbeatable price.