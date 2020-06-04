All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4750 Templeton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4750 Templeton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4750 Templeton

4750 E Templeton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4750 E Templeton St, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
A recently remodeled spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom second floor unit in the Hilltop Colony. Plenty of natural light throughout the entire unit with views overlooking the community pool/spa. In-unit laundry located just off the kitchen which features plenty of cabinetry. Large living room with electric fireplace flanked by a spacious dining area. 1 bedroom located on the North side of the unit with the other 2 on the South end. Master suite features a walk-in closet & separate tub & standing shower. Amazing unit for an unbeatable price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Templeton have any available units?
4750 Templeton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 Templeton have?
Some of 4750 Templeton's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Templeton currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Templeton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Templeton pet-friendly?
No, 4750 Templeton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4750 Templeton offer parking?
No, 4750 Templeton does not offer parking.
Does 4750 Templeton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Templeton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Templeton have a pool?
Yes, 4750 Templeton has a pool.
Does 4750 Templeton have accessible units?
No, 4750 Templeton does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Templeton have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Templeton does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College