4747 Don Pio Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4747 Don Pio Drive

4747 N Don Pio Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4747 N Don Pio Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
Prime location in the South of the Ventura Blvd home. Beautiful single family home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, nicely upgraded partially furnished home is move-in ready. The light and bright open floor plan with cozy fireplace is perfect for gathering with family and friends. Distress hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, central A/C , energy efficient dual pane windows throughout the entire house filling the home with natural light, huge private deck/balcony, close to award winning Woodland Hills Charter Elementary School, Ventura Boulevard, cafes, shopping, boutiques and fine dining, etc. Just minutes away from The Village at Westfield Topanga. Ideal location with easy access to the beach and 101 freeway. Must see this see this

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Don Pio Drive have any available units?
4747 Don Pio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4747 Don Pio Drive have?
Some of 4747 Don Pio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4747 Don Pio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Don Pio Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Don Pio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4747 Don Pio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4747 Don Pio Drive offer parking?
No, 4747 Don Pio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4747 Don Pio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 Don Pio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Don Pio Drive have a pool?
No, 4747 Don Pio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4747 Don Pio Drive have accessible units?
No, 4747 Don Pio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Don Pio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 Don Pio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
