4747 Don Pio Drive

Prime location in the South of the Ventura Blvd home. Beautiful single family home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, nicely upgraded partially furnished home is move-in ready. The light and bright open floor plan with cozy fireplace is perfect for gathering with family and friends. Distress hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, central A/C , energy efficient dual pane windows throughout the entire house filling the home with natural light, huge private deck/balcony, close to award winning Woodland Hills Charter Elementary School, Ventura Boulevard, cafes, shopping, boutiques and fine dining, etc. Just minutes away from The Village at Westfield Topanga. Ideal location with easy access to the beach and 101 freeway. Must see this see this