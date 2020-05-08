All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4732 Lomita Street

4732 W Lomita St · No Longer Available




Location

4732 W Lomita St, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/671cfc7015 ----
Your dream apartment is available just below Pico! Located just a hop skip and a jump to the best Korean bbq, ice-cream and tacos in the city, plus convenient to USC, and the Exposition Park Museums. The 10 and the 101 make getting to DTLA or the beach a snap!

After the completion of months of remodeling, this charming space has been re-imagined for today\'s lifestyle. Enjoy cooking in a newly renovated kitchen, with brand new appliances, dishwasher, custom lighting, new counter tops, and generous modern farmhouse cabinetry. The Unit features new wood flooring, large windows, generous closet space, and a classy, modern vibe, both inside and out.

This modern beauty has ample storage and a contemporary open feel, plus A/C and onsite laundry. What more could one ask for? Parking of course! Check it out today, because it won?t be around for long.

Available for immediate move in. Please call or text Rafi (424) 527-6216.

KEY FEATURES:
Parking included
Newly renovated
Pet-friendly
New stainless steel appliances
Large windows/natural light
Laundry Onsite
A/C
Dishwasher

LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease
pictures and description may not be of exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Lomita Street have any available units?
4732 Lomita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Lomita Street have?
Some of 4732 Lomita Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Lomita Street currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Lomita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Lomita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4732 Lomita Street is pet friendly.
Does 4732 Lomita Street offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Lomita Street offers parking.
Does 4732 Lomita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Lomita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Lomita Street have a pool?
No, 4732 Lomita Street does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Lomita Street have accessible units?
No, 4732 Lomita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Lomita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 Lomita Street has units with dishwashers.

