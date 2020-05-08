4732 Lomita Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Your dream apartment is available just below Pico! Located just a hop skip and a jump to the best Korean bbq, ice-cream and tacos in the city, plus convenient to USC, and the Exposition Park Museums. The 10 and the 101 make getting to DTLA or the beach a snap!



After the completion of months of remodeling, this charming space has been re-imagined for today\'s lifestyle. Enjoy cooking in a newly renovated kitchen, with brand new appliances, dishwasher, custom lighting, new counter tops, and generous modern farmhouse cabinetry. The Unit features new wood flooring, large windows, generous closet space, and a classy, modern vibe, both inside and out.



This modern beauty has ample storage and a contemporary open feel, plus A/C and onsite laundry. What more could one ask for? Parking of course! Check it out today, because it won?t be around for long.



Available for immediate move in. Please call or text Rafi (424) 527-6216.



KEY FEATURES:

Parking included

Newly renovated

Pet-friendly

New stainless steel appliances

Large windows/natural light

Laundry Onsite

A/C

Dishwasher



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease

pictures and description may not be of exact unit