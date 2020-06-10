All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4732 Katherine Ave.

4732 Katherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Katherine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
Recently remodeled + READY FOR MOVE-IN! 3+2 w/bonus room (4732 Katherine) - AVAILABLE NOW! Sherman Oaks 3+2 for lease. Features include: single-story floorplan w/almost 1450 SQF; 3BR + 2BA + detached bonus room ideal for office, gym, game room, guest quarters, etc.; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; fully remodeled kitchen w/pantry + new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; located on a cul--de-sac lot, this property offers a spacious backyard w/mature landscaping + covered patio; gardener provided; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5667383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4732 Katherine Ave. have any available units?
4732 Katherine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Katherine Ave. have?
Some of 4732 Katherine Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Katherine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Katherine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Katherine Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4732 Katherine Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4732 Katherine Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Katherine Ave. offers parking.
Does 4732 Katherine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4732 Katherine Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Katherine Ave. have a pool?
No, 4732 Katherine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Katherine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4732 Katherine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Katherine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 Katherine Ave. has units with dishwashers.

