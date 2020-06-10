4732 Katherine Ave..

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking garage

Recently remodeled + READY FOR MOVE-IN! 3+2 w/bonus room (4732 Katherine) - AVAILABLE NOW! Sherman Oaks 3+2 for lease. Features include: single-story floorplan w/almost 1450 SQF; 3BR + 2BA + detached bonus room ideal for office, gym, game room, guest quarters, etc.; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; fully remodeled kitchen w/pantry + new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; located on a cul--de-sac lot, this property offers a spacious backyard w/mature landscaping + covered patio; gardener provided; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



