4731 Columbus

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEW LEASE LISTING! WOW "Hansel and Gretel" never had it so good! The most adorable 1 level cottage with hardscape cobblestone step up entry! Remodeled in 2012! Enter through gated and private setting and your eyes will dazzle viewing the amazing dream cottage! Sparkling hardwood flooring throughout! Chef's kitchen has it all. Granite counters, Stainless Steel Sink plus included Refrigerator and dishwasher! Plus your own washer and dryer. You will find recessed lighting and smooth ceilings. French doors show light and bright and lead to both an adorable private patio and a gorgeous and relaxing huge and grassy yard! The cottage of your dreams boasts 1 large and flowing bedroom plus one full bath with subway tiles! 800 SqFt of WOW! Designer Antique Glass Knobs and Hardware add to the ambiance you will explore in your delightful home. There is even a Guest Closet! Security system plus copper plumbing. Central AC and Heat! Walk to the Boulevard, great shops, fine dining plus house(s) of worship! Don't miss this spectacular lease opportunity!