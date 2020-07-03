All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

4730 St. Charles Place

4730 Saint Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Saint Charles Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4371c2e037 ---- FRESHLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM BUNGALOW |PRIME LOCATION | WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT This fantastic bungalow apartment has been re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line counter tops, and custom flooring. Plus, this unit features a private backyard!! Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful newly remodeled 1 bedroom bungalow is in close proximity to city transportation via the Red and Orange Metro Lines. As well, enjoy places like Roscoe\'s House of Chicken and Waffle, Starbucks, Athletic Club and Yoga Instruction, etc.. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: Laundry in unit New appliances Ceiling fan Air conditioning Large windows/natural light Granite counter tops Recess lighting Outdoor Space LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease pictures and description may not be exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 St. Charles Place have any available units?
4730 St. Charles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 St. Charles Place have?
Some of 4730 St. Charles Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 St. Charles Place currently offering any rent specials?
4730 St. Charles Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 St. Charles Place pet-friendly?
No, 4730 St. Charles Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4730 St. Charles Place offer parking?
No, 4730 St. Charles Place does not offer parking.
Does 4730 St. Charles Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 St. Charles Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 St. Charles Place have a pool?
No, 4730 St. Charles Place does not have a pool.
Does 4730 St. Charles Place have accessible units?
No, 4730 St. Charles Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 St. Charles Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 St. Charles Place does not have units with dishwashers.

