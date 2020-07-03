4730 St. Charles Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4371c2e037 ---- FRESHLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM BUNGALOW |PRIME LOCATION | WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT This fantastic bungalow apartment has been re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line counter tops, and custom flooring. Plus, this unit features a private backyard!! Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful newly remodeled 1 bedroom bungalow is in close proximity to city transportation via the Red and Orange Metro Lines. As well, enjoy places like Roscoe\'s House of Chicken and Waffle, Starbucks, Athletic Club and Yoga Instruction, etc.. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: Laundry in unit New appliances Ceiling fan Air conditioning Large windows/natural light Granite counter tops Recess lighting Outdoor Space LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease pictures and description may not be exact unit