Los Angeles, CA
4725 Vanalden Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

4725 Vanalden Avenue

4725 Vanalden Avenue
Location

4725 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Behind gates, sits this amazing 3,000+ sq ft ideal place to call home! Sprawling over half acre w/appx 175 ft frontage! Professionally designed interior maintains all the warmth, character & sophistication. Circular stamped concrete drive w/parking for 12! All One level... no steps or stairs!!!
French doors, skylights & walls of windows allow natural light to flow. Gorgeous wood floors! Cozy Family room w/glass tiled fireplace leads to a Gourmet kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, DCS professional range/ovens, built-in stainless fridge. Living room w/stunning Travertine fireplace, large dining area, parlor & jack & jill bedrooms add to the appeal! Tremendous master suite... like the size of a small home w/walk-in, sitting area, vaulted ceilings & luxurious bath w/separate shower & oval soaking tub! Lush foliage surrounds the park-like rear grounds w/newer black bottom pool, fire pit, veranda, gazebo & BBQ center! Wilbur Elementary & oh so much more! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 14 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Vanalden Avenue have any available units?
4725 Vanalden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Vanalden Avenue have?
Some of 4725 Vanalden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Vanalden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Vanalden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Vanalden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Vanalden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4725 Vanalden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4725 Vanalden Avenue offers parking.
Does 4725 Vanalden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Vanalden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Vanalden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4725 Vanalden Avenue has a pool.
Does 4725 Vanalden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4725 Vanalden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Vanalden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 Vanalden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
