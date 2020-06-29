4725 Vanalden Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Behind gates, sits this amazing 3,000+ sq ft ideal place to call home! Sprawling over half acre w/appx 175 ft frontage! Professionally designed interior maintains all the warmth, character & sophistication. Circular stamped concrete drive w/parking for 12! All One level... no steps or stairs!!!

French doors, skylights & walls of windows allow natural light to flow. Gorgeous wood floors! Cozy Family room w/glass tiled fireplace leads to a Gourmet kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, DCS professional range/ovens, built-in stainless fridge. Living room w/stunning Travertine fireplace, large dining area, parlor & jack & jill bedrooms add to the appeal! Tremendous master suite... like the size of a small home w/walk-in, sitting area, vaulted ceilings & luxurious bath w/separate shower & oval soaking tub! Lush foliage surrounds the park-like rear grounds w/newer black bottom pool, fire pit, veranda, gazebo & BBQ center! Wilbur Elementary & oh so much more! Must see!