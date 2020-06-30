4725 AMBROSE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Mission and Spanish Colonial home in the heart of Los Feliz! This home epitomizes the California revival architecture of the 1920's. This property has been tastefully restored to keep its old world design and craftsmanship. The home features a light filled floor plan with 4 beds, 3 baths and around 2088 sqft of living space. The entryway French doors flow into a spacious living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and custom built-ins. The dining room is through a wide arched opening and features original built-ins. The chefs kitchen features stainless steel appliances, backsplash and countertops. Master suite with full bathroom, guest bedroom, hallway bath, den and laundry room that finish the first floor. The second level features the living room, bedrooms and kitchen with bathroom and balcony. The tranquil backyard is an entertainers dream! It features a large grass area with an oversized patio and built-in bar. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this gem!