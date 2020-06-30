All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:32 AM

4725 AMBROSE Avenue

4725 Ambrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4725 Ambrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Mission and Spanish Colonial home in the heart of Los Feliz! This home epitomizes the California revival architecture of the 1920's. This property has been tastefully restored to keep its old world design and craftsmanship. The home features a light filled floor plan with 4 beds, 3 baths and around 2088 sqft of living space. The entryway French doors flow into a spacious living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and custom built-ins. The dining room is through a wide arched opening and features original built-ins. The chefs kitchen features stainless steel appliances, backsplash and countertops. Master suite with full bathroom, guest bedroom, hallway bath, den and laundry room that finish the first floor. The second level features the living room, bedrooms and kitchen with bathroom and balcony. The tranquil backyard is an entertainers dream! It features a large grass area with an oversized patio and built-in bar. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 AMBROSE Avenue have any available units?
4725 AMBROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 AMBROSE Avenue have?
Some of 4725 AMBROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 AMBROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4725 AMBROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 AMBROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4725 AMBROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4725 AMBROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4725 AMBROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4725 AMBROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4725 AMBROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 AMBROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4725 AMBROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4725 AMBROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4725 AMBROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 AMBROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 AMBROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

