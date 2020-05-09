All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4724 Monarca Drive

4724 Monarca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4724 Monarca Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
An amazing single level lease opportunity "South of Blvd" offering breathtaking 270-degree views of majestic mountains, magical sunsets & glistening Valley lights...it's incredible! Situated on a prime quiet cul-de-sac. Large exqusite paverd drive affords room for several cars. Inside, stunning marble floors blanket the light & bright interior. Living room with fireplace & spacious formal dining are absolutely superb for entertaining. Upgraded eat-in kitchen offers granite counters & gorgeous cabinetry. Your master suite, masterfully positioned to capture those mesmerizing sites, offers a walk-in closet & beautiful private bath. Family Room with wet-bar features corner walls of glass creating an ideal locale to devour the views. Outside, the tranquil grounds set amongst the most gorgeous backdrop awaits. Great schools too. You won't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Monarca Drive have any available units?
4724 Monarca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Monarca Drive have?
Some of 4724 Monarca Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Monarca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Monarca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Monarca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Monarca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4724 Monarca Drive offer parking?
No, 4724 Monarca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4724 Monarca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Monarca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Monarca Drive have a pool?
No, 4724 Monarca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Monarca Drive have accessible units?
No, 4724 Monarca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Monarca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 Monarca Drive has units with dishwashers.
