4724 Monarca Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range

An amazing single level lease opportunity "South of Blvd" offering breathtaking 270-degree views of majestic mountains, magical sunsets & glistening Valley lights...it's incredible! Situated on a prime quiet cul-de-sac. Large exqusite paverd drive affords room for several cars. Inside, stunning marble floors blanket the light & bright interior. Living room with fireplace & spacious formal dining are absolutely superb for entertaining. Upgraded eat-in kitchen offers granite counters & gorgeous cabinetry. Your master suite, masterfully positioned to capture those mesmerizing sites, offers a walk-in closet & beautiful private bath. Family Room with wet-bar features corner walls of glass creating an ideal locale to devour the views. Outside, the tranquil grounds set amongst the most gorgeous backdrop awaits. Great schools too. You won't want to miss!