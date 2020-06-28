4710 Vantage Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Get $100 off your monthly rent for an entire year with a one-year lease.(Rent is normally $2,295.00.)



Thank you for your interest in our 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment. This first-floor unit has been completely renovated and features new hardwood floors, dual-pane windows, blinds, and three new AC units; granite countertops and a stainless steel range in the kitchen; elegant fixtures, a new vanity, and an all-glass shower in the bathroom.



No pets and no smoking in units. There is a laundry room on-site, and parking for one car in a carport. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and garbage.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

- We rent based on good credit and proof of income and employment.

- A security deposit equal to one month of rent is required.

- We do not charge an application fee, but a $25 non-refundable credit check report fee does apply.



This is a small, quiet eight-unit building in a great neighborhood ideally located in the Valley. There is plenty of free, easy street parking.You can walk to grocery shopping and dining, and an entrance to 101 is literally right around the corner.



If you are interested, please call or email to set up an appointment to view the unit.