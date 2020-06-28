All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4710 Vantage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4710 Vantage Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

4710 Vantage Ave

4710 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4710 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Get $100 off your monthly rent for an entire year with a one-year lease.(Rent is normally $2,295.00.)

Thank you for your interest in our 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment. This first-floor unit has been completely renovated and features new hardwood floors, dual-pane windows, blinds, and three new AC units; granite countertops and a stainless steel range in the kitchen; elegant fixtures, a new vanity, and an all-glass shower in the bathroom.

No pets and no smoking in units. There is a laundry room on-site, and parking for one car in a carport. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and garbage.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
- We rent based on good credit and proof of income and employment.
- A security deposit equal to one month of rent is required.
- We do not charge an application fee, but a $25 non-refundable credit check report fee does apply.

This is a small, quiet eight-unit building in a great neighborhood ideally located in the Valley. There is plenty of free, easy street parking.You can walk to grocery shopping and dining, and an entrance to 101 is literally right around the corner.

If you are interested, please call or email to set up an appointment to view the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Vantage Ave have any available units?
4710 Vantage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 Vantage Ave have?
Some of 4710 Vantage Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Vantage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Vantage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Vantage Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4710 Vantage Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4710 Vantage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4710 Vantage Ave offers parking.
Does 4710 Vantage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 Vantage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Vantage Ave have a pool?
No, 4710 Vantage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4710 Vantage Ave have accessible units?
No, 4710 Vantage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Vantage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4710 Vantage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College