4710 DOCKWEILER Street

Wonderful Duplex - One Bedroom Unit with Lots of Character. Unit Includes Spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Room. Bright Kitchen with Marble Counter Tops, Stove & Refrigerator Included. Spacious Bedroom and Lots of Closet Space Throughout Unit. Newly Hardwood Floors In Unit. Private and Located Very Close to Shopping, Trendy Restruants, Starbucks, McDonalds, Burger King, Entertaintment, Gym and Recreation. Great Location For Traveling to Westside, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Downtown LA. Available Now! Tenant must pay $45 Application Screening Processing Fee. Shown By Appointment. No Sign on Property! PLEASE DO NOT DISTRUB OCCUPANTS ON PREMISES!