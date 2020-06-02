All apartments in Los Angeles
4706 Halbrent Avenue

4706 Halbrent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Halbrent Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Updated Sherman Oaks Traditional with 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | Den/Family Room | Open Floor Plan Near the Galleria and Ventura Blvd. Updated Kitchen with Light Wood Cabinetry, Glass Back-splash, Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included). Den/Family Room off Kitchen with Vaulted Ceiling and Hardwood Flooring. Laundry Room off the Kitchen (Washer and Dryer included). Large Master Bedroom with Attached Updated Bath. Two other Good Sized Bedrooms and Updated Hallway Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Private Grassy Backyard with Patio Cover. Close to Shopping/Restaurants/Movie Theater/ Gym and So Much More. Easy 101/405 Freeway Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Halbrent Avenue have any available units?
4706 Halbrent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 Halbrent Avenue have?
Some of 4706 Halbrent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Halbrent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Halbrent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Halbrent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4706 Halbrent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4706 Halbrent Avenue offer parking?
No, 4706 Halbrent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4706 Halbrent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 Halbrent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Halbrent Avenue have a pool?
No, 4706 Halbrent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Halbrent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4706 Halbrent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Halbrent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 Halbrent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

