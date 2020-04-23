4703 7th Ave

Amenities
3 bed 2 bath Duplex House with Storage - Property Id: 87871
Cute Leimert Park 3 bed 2 bath House Avail April 1st Front units in 2-unit building. Street Parking. Fantastically cute, clean, comfortable 3 bed 2 bath house comes with a washer dryer hook - up, with carpet and tiled floors, fresh paint throughout. This house has a master bath. Walk in closets, your own private patio, fenced large front and back yard, mature orange and lemon trees and plenty of street parking and in a quiet upscale neighborhood, close to schools, Leimert and Kenneth Hahn park, Baldwin Hills and Fox Hills Mall, major bus routes and the 10, 110, 405, 105 freeways. Who could ask for more. For a viewing please call. Extra Storage space included. No dogs or cats
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87871
Property Id 87871
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4533016)