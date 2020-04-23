All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4703 7th Ave

4703 S 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4703 S 7th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath Duplex House with Storage - Property Id: 87871

Cute Leimert Park 3 bed 2 bath House Avail April 1st Front units in 2-unit building. Street Parking. Fantastically cute, clean, comfortable 3 bed 2 bath house comes with a washer dryer hook - up, with carpet and tiled floors, fresh paint throughout. This house has a master bath. Walk in closets, your own private patio, fenced large front and back yard, mature orange and lemon trees and plenty of street parking and in a quiet upscale neighborhood, close to schools, Leimert and Kenneth Hahn park, Baldwin Hills and Fox Hills Mall, major bus routes and the 10, 110, 405, 105 freeways. Who could ask for more. For a viewing please call. Extra Storage space included. No dogs or cats
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87871
Property Id 87871

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4533016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 7th Ave have any available units?
4703 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 7th Ave have?
Some of 4703 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4703 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4703 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 4703 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4703 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4703 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 4703 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4703 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4703 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
