Los Angeles, CA
4675 Willis Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

4675 Willis Avenue

4675 Willis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Willis Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great condo opportunity in prime Sherman Oaks. This two bedroom, two bath unit in over 1,500 sq. ft has been updated throughout. The home features an upgraded kitchen, breakfast nook, dining area and large living room with fireplace. The private areas of the home provide two full baths, a large master suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub and a full laundry room with ample storage. Add to that a large private patio overlooking the pool area and you have a great family home ready to entertain family and friends. The unit also provides HVAC, Wood Floors & Side by Side Parking in Garage with additional storage space. Close to all the best restaurants and shopping that Sherman Oaks has to offer. Don't Miss This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Willis Avenue have any available units?
4675 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 4675 Willis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4675 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4675 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 Willis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4675 Willis Avenue has a pool.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4675 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 Willis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
