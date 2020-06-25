4675 Willis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great condo opportunity in prime Sherman Oaks. This two bedroom, two bath unit in over 1,500 sq. ft has been updated throughout. The home features an upgraded kitchen, breakfast nook, dining area and large living room with fireplace. The private areas of the home provide two full baths, a large master suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub and a full laundry room with ample storage. Add to that a large private patio overlooking the pool area and you have a great family home ready to entertain family and friends. The unit also provides HVAC, Wood Floors & Side by Side Parking in Garage with additional storage space. Close to all the best restaurants and shopping that Sherman Oaks has to offer. Don't Miss This One!