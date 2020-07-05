467 West 21st Street

Amenities

NEWLEY REDUCED AT A BARGAIN!!!Charming Three Bedroom/One Bathroom Home Located in A Highly Desirable Area of San Pedro!!! Just a couple blocks from Cabrillo Beach Marine Aquarium, and the same distance to the beautiful Korean Bell Landmark Located Near Point Fermin Park. This home has more to offer then location featuring a huge area located in the rear of the property/accessible through the back alley way, a three car cement parking area. Just for you & your guests. You will also have a private/secured front lawn area up off of the street. You can enjoy those hot summer days out side, sip some tea and feel that cool Marine layer sail on in as the sun goes down!!



****Feel free to register via the website at Harborpm.com any time to schedule a "self-showing" tour of the property. The whole process takes no longer then 3 min, super convenient/and you will be in compliance with the safety regulations due to COVID-19 as you will walk the property by your self-no agent necessary. After you register you will receive a code to the lockbox, simply enter the code and remove the keys, replace once you've completed your tour and please make sure to lock all doors, close all windows before leaving the premises.****



***Once you have scheduled and conducted your showing, you are eligible to apply either via the website...or....Reach Christina@harborpm.com/Gabby@harborpm.com for a copy of a paper application we will be happy to email to you.



***Pets Are WELCOME!!