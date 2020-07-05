All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 467 West 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
467 West 21st Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

467 West 21st Street

467 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

467 West 21st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
NEWLEY REDUCED AT A BARGAIN!!!Charming Three Bedroom/One Bathroom Home Located in A Highly Desirable Area of San Pedro!!! Just a couple blocks from Cabrillo Beach Marine Aquarium, and the same distance to the beautiful Korean Bell Landmark Located Near Point Fermin Park. This home has more to offer then location featuring a huge area located in the rear of the property/accessible through the back alley way, a three car cement parking area. Just for you & your guests. You will also have a private/secured front lawn area up off of the street. You can enjoy those hot summer days out side, sip some tea and feel that cool Marine layer sail on in as the sun goes down!!

****Feel free to register via the website at Harborpm.com any time to schedule a "self-showing" tour of the property. The whole process takes no longer then 3 min, super convenient/and you will be in compliance with the safety regulations due to COVID-19 as you will walk the property by your self-no agent necessary. After you register you will receive a code to the lockbox, simply enter the code and remove the keys, replace once you've completed your tour and please make sure to lock all doors, close all windows before leaving the premises.****

***Once you have scheduled and conducted your showing, you are eligible to apply either via the website...or....Reach Christina@harborpm.com/Gabby@harborpm.com for a copy of a paper application we will be happy to email to you.

***Pets Are WELCOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 West 21st Street have any available units?
467 West 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 West 21st Street have?
Some of 467 West 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
467 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 467 West 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 467 West 21st Street offers parking.
Does 467 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 467 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 467 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 467 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 467 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College