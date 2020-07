Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming traditional cottage located on a quiet street in prime sought-after Sherman Oaks. Bright, airy 3 bed, 2 bath home with a large, grassy back yard, and direct proximity to some of the city's best restaurants and shopping on Ventura Boulevard. This is an absolute must see!