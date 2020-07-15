465 N Leland Avenue

Amenities

Views are definitely the setting in this 1,034 sq. ft. home. Fully remodeled from the studs up with hardwood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining with everything you would want in a home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home is conveniently located close to bus stops, shopping center, nearby parks, freeway and Vincent Thomas Bridge. Corner lot in a quiet secure neighborhood. Be the first to place your furniture in this home and start enjoying all the amenities. 1 year lease.. No Pets. Call to experience the serenity and the enjoyment one will get from this wonderfully designed home.