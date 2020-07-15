All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

465 N Leland Avenue

465 North Leland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

465 North Leland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

Property Amenities
Views are definitely the setting in this 1,034 sq. ft. home. Fully remodeled from the studs up with hardwood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining with everything you would want in a home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home is conveniently located close to bus stops, shopping center, nearby parks, freeway and Vincent Thomas Bridge. Corner lot in a quiet secure neighborhood. Be the first to place your furniture in this home and start enjoying all the amenities. 1 year lease.. No Pets. Call to experience the serenity and the enjoyment one will get from this wonderfully designed home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 N Leland Avenue have any available units?
465 N Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 N Leland Avenue have?
Some of 465 N Leland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 N Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
465 N Leland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 N Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 465 N Leland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 465 N Leland Avenue offer parking?
No, 465 N Leland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 465 N Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 N Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 N Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 465 N Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 465 N Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 465 N Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 465 N Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 N Leland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
