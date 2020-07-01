4646 DON LORENZO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Baldwin Hills Town Home With 3 Levels for Lease. This Large and Spacious Unit is A Perfect Place To Call Home. Close to Transit, WalkingTrails, Parks, And Shopping. Outdoor Patio Off The Living Room. Living Room Has High Vaulted Ceilings. A Few Steps Up Into the Dining Room And Kitchen Level Also Includes A 3/4 Bath. Kitchen Fully Equipped W/ Built-Ins, Frig Will Stay, Granite Counter Tops, & Lots Of Cabinet Space. Lower Level Has Another Family Room With A Large Bedroom. Laundry Located In The Garage Will Stay. Upper Level Has Master And A Secondary Bedroom. Owner will Be Installing Laminate Flooring Throughout, Except Upper Bedrooms To Remain Carpeted. Community Has Pool And Spa ! Small Pets Under 25 LBS ok. Owner Will Allow 2 Pets, Deposit $250 Ea.