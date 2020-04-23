All apartments in Los Angeles
4631 Vesper Avenue

4631 Vesper Avenue · (818) 919-4060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4631 Vesper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
new construction
Elegant gated Contemporary Modern Masterpiece in a coveted enclave of Sherman Oaks. Manicured landscaping invites you into a private courtyard with a beautiful olive tree as the centerpiece. Inside the stunning two-story home, guests are greeted by European oak wood floors, high ceilings, & luxurious finishes throughout. A wide entry hall flows into a spacious formal dining room flanked by an interior courtyard perfect for entertaining. The designer Italian kitchen boast quartz countertops, center island & Miele appliances. An inviting family room boasts a fireplace and beautiful LED lined glass built-in cabinets. Oversized pocket sliding glass doors open up the entire family room to the remarkable backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. A downstairs en-suite complete the main floor. Upstairs, the romantic master suite showcases a fireplace, balcony overlooking the pool & an incredible walk-in closet. The spa-like master bath features dual vanity, soaking tub & rain shower. Upstairs, the remaining spacious guest bedrooms feature private balconies, beautiful bathrooms, & walk-in closets. The private entertainer’s yard features a cabana, sparkling pool & spa perfect for relaxation or entertaining. Additional conveniences include an integrated control 4 system & surround sound. A truly marvelous home near fine dining, shopping & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Vesper Avenue have any available units?
4631 Vesper Avenue has a unit available for $15,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Vesper Avenue have?
Some of 4631 Vesper Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Vesper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Vesper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Vesper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Vesper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4631 Vesper Avenue offer parking?
No, 4631 Vesper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4631 Vesper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Vesper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Vesper Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4631 Vesper Avenue has a pool.
Does 4631 Vesper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4631 Vesper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Vesper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Vesper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
