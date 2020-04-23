4631 Vesper Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub new construction

Elegant gated Contemporary Modern Masterpiece in a coveted enclave of Sherman Oaks. Manicured landscaping invites you into a private courtyard with a beautiful olive tree as the centerpiece. Inside the stunning two-story home, guests are greeted by European oak wood floors, high ceilings, & luxurious finishes throughout. A wide entry hall flows into a spacious formal dining room flanked by an interior courtyard perfect for entertaining. The designer Italian kitchen boast quartz countertops, center island & Miele appliances. An inviting family room boasts a fireplace and beautiful LED lined glass built-in cabinets. Oversized pocket sliding glass doors open up the entire family room to the remarkable backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. A downstairs en-suite complete the main floor. Upstairs, the romantic master suite showcases a fireplace, balcony overlooking the pool & an incredible walk-in closet. The spa-like master bath features dual vanity, soaking tub & rain shower. Upstairs, the remaining spacious guest bedrooms feature private balconies, beautiful bathrooms, & walk-in closets. The private entertainer’s yard features a cabana, sparkling pool & spa perfect for relaxation or entertaining. Additional conveniences include an integrated control 4 system & surround sound. A truly marvelous home near fine dining, shopping & more.