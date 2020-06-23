All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4630 Willis Avenue

4630 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4630 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Sherman Oaks Area. Walk to many restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd. Close to FWY 405 and 101. Over 1,200 sq ft single-story condo with open floor plan. Step down into the sunken & spacious living room. Sliding door access to a private balcony. Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath. The master suite has 2 large closets adjacent to a dressing area with a built-in vanity & en suite bath. 2nd bedroom + convenient guest full bath . The unit features its own laundry & 2-car parking. Extra storage room in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Willis Avenue have any available units?
4630 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4630 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Willis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4630 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4630 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Willis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4630 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Willis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Willis Avenue have a pool?
No, 4630 Willis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4630 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Willis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Willis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Willis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
