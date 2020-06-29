All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

4630 Norwich Ave.

4630 Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4630 Norwich Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
READY FOR MOVE-IN! Sherman Oaks 4+3, close to Ventura Blvd! (4630 Norwich) - Single-story Sherman Oaks home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! This lease has so much to offer. Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan in the main house and 1BR + 1BA guest unit; living room; formal dining area; family room; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); fresh paint; original hardwood flooring throughout; recessed lighting; central heat + air; laundry in garage w/washer + dryer hook-ups; 1 car, detached garage + driveway for parking; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; conveniently located next to Ventura Blvd., the 101 and 405 freeways. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5486297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Norwich Ave. have any available units?
4630 Norwich Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 Norwich Ave. have?
Some of 4630 Norwich Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 Norwich Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Norwich Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Norwich Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Norwich Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Norwich Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Norwich Ave. offers parking.
Does 4630 Norwich Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Norwich Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Norwich Ave. have a pool?
No, 4630 Norwich Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Norwich Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4630 Norwich Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Norwich Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 Norwich Ave. has units with dishwashers.
