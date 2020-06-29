4630 Norwich Ave.

Amenities

READY FOR MOVE-IN! Sherman Oaks 4+3, close to Ventura Blvd! (4630 Norwich) - Single-story Sherman Oaks home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! This lease has so much to offer. Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan in the main house and 1BR + 1BA guest unit; living room; formal dining area; family room; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); fresh paint; original hardwood flooring throughout; recessed lighting; central heat + air; laundry in garage w/washer + dryer hook-ups; 1 car, detached garage + driveway for parking; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; conveniently located next to Ventura Blvd., the 101 and 405 freeways. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5486297)