4628 DON LORENZO Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Charming 3 Bed + 3 bath townhouse in Baldwin Hills Estates. This tri-level townhouse features a living room with vaulted ceilings, views of downtown Los Angeles, quiet corner unit, lots of natural light, fireplace, breakfast bar, and carpet throughout. Attached 2-car garage with dedicated laundry room and direct access to the townhouse. The complex offers secure gated entry, community pool, spa and conveniently located near Kenneth Hahn State Park, hiking/walking trails, shopping, and close to LAX. Shown by appointment only. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed.