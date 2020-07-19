All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4628 DON LORENZO Drive

4628 Don Lorenzo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4628 Don Lorenzo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming 3 Bed + 3 bath townhouse in Baldwin Hills Estates. This tri-level townhouse features a living room with vaulted ceilings, views of downtown Los Angeles, quiet corner unit, lots of natural light, fireplace, breakfast bar, and carpet throughout. Attached 2-car garage with dedicated laundry room and direct access to the townhouse. The complex offers secure gated entry, community pool, spa and conveniently located near Kenneth Hahn State Park, hiking/walking trails, shopping, and close to LAX. Shown by appointment only. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 DON LORENZO Drive have any available units?
4628 DON LORENZO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 DON LORENZO Drive have?
Some of 4628 DON LORENZO Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 DON LORENZO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4628 DON LORENZO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 DON LORENZO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4628 DON LORENZO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4628 DON LORENZO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4628 DON LORENZO Drive offers parking.
Does 4628 DON LORENZO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 DON LORENZO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 DON LORENZO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4628 DON LORENZO Drive has a pool.
Does 4628 DON LORENZO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4628 DON LORENZO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 DON LORENZO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 DON LORENZO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
