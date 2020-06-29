4626 Cimarron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome home to 4626 Cimarron St, a beautiful 1924 craftsman on a palm tree lined street in the hot zip code of 90062, adjacent to the thriving Leimert Park neighborhood!

This spacious 1850 sq.ft. home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 2 bonus rooms, perfect as a home office, or extra bedrooms. One bedroom and newly renovated bathroom are conveniently located on the ground floor.

A renovated, spacious kitchen, which boasts new cabinets and quartz countertops, flows effortlessly into the large open living room, with original hardwood floors and built-ins, making this home an entertainer's dream.

Enjoy the exotic backyard with avocado, lime and paterna trees, a hammock, and raised patio, perfect for your summer BBQ gatherings, your morning coffee or to unwind after a long day.

This home is centrally located near DTLA, USC, and all of your favorite LA hot spots. Please note that the detached guest house, at the rear of the large property, is not included in this lease. Call Maeve Becker, Keller Williams today to schedule a showing. (310) 902-0109