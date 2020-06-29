All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

4626 Cimarron Street

4626 Cimarron Street · No Longer Available
Location

4626 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome home to 4626 Cimarron St, a beautiful 1924 craftsman on a palm tree lined street in the hot zip code of 90062, adjacent to the thriving Leimert Park neighborhood!
This spacious 1850 sq.ft. home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 2 bonus rooms, perfect as a home office, or extra bedrooms. One bedroom and newly renovated bathroom are conveniently located on the ground floor.
A renovated, spacious kitchen, which boasts new cabinets and quartz countertops, flows effortlessly into the large open living room, with original hardwood floors and built-ins, making this home an entertainer's dream.
Enjoy the exotic backyard with avocado, lime and paterna trees, a hammock, and raised patio, perfect for your summer BBQ gatherings, your morning coffee or to unwind after a long day.
This home is centrally located near DTLA, USC, and all of your favorite LA hot spots. Please note that the detached guest house, at the rear of the large property, is not included in this lease. Call Maeve Becker, Keller Williams today to schedule a showing. (310) 902-0109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Cimarron Street have any available units?
4626 Cimarron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 Cimarron Street have?
Some of 4626 Cimarron Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Cimarron Street currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Cimarron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Cimarron Street pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Cimarron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4626 Cimarron Street offer parking?
Yes, 4626 Cimarron Street offers parking.
Does 4626 Cimarron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Cimarron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Cimarron Street have a pool?
No, 4626 Cimarron Street does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Cimarron Street have accessible units?
No, 4626 Cimarron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Cimarron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Cimarron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
