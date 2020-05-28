4625 Reforma Road

Amenities

Dramatically perched high above the San Fernando Valley in beautiful Woodland Hills-South and nestled conveniently near the end of prestigious Reforma Road, this enchanting home is ideal for luxurious family living. The Sellers recently invested a large budge remodeling and renovating the property throughout. You will find yourself enjoying spectacular panoramic views, breathtaking daily sunsets, and the ever-present wildlife, all from your scenic viewing deck, sprawling grand master bedroom, and outdoor sitting areas. The interior is 3,235 square feet of artistic architectural splendor with that special warm artistic vibe. With crisp lines, soaring living space, vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchen, abundant storage capabilities, oversized mechanics garage and custom cabinetry throughout, this property truly has it all. The Master Wing boasts a beautiful fireplace, sensational remodeled bathroom, grand walk-in closet, and unobstructed jetliner views. All of the communities conveniences are mere minutes away. Enjoy famous hiking trails only footsteps from your front door.