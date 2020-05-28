All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

4625 Reforma Road

4625 Reforma Road · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Reforma Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dramatically perched high above the San Fernando Valley in beautiful Woodland Hills-South and nestled conveniently near the end of prestigious Reforma Road, this enchanting home is ideal for luxurious family living. The Sellers recently invested a large budge remodeling and renovating the property throughout. You will find yourself enjoying spectacular panoramic views, breathtaking daily sunsets, and the ever-present wildlife, all from your scenic viewing deck, sprawling grand master bedroom, and outdoor sitting areas. The interior is 3,235 square feet of artistic architectural splendor with that special warm artistic vibe. With crisp lines, soaring living space, vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchen, abundant storage capabilities, oversized mechanics garage and custom cabinetry throughout, this property truly has it all. The Master Wing boasts a beautiful fireplace, sensational remodeled bathroom, grand walk-in closet, and unobstructed jetliner views. All of the communities conveniences are mere minutes away. Enjoy famous hiking trails only footsteps from your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Reforma Road have any available units?
4625 Reforma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 Reforma Road have?
Some of 4625 Reforma Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Reforma Road currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Reforma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Reforma Road pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Reforma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4625 Reforma Road offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Reforma Road offers parking.
Does 4625 Reforma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Reforma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Reforma Road have a pool?
No, 4625 Reforma Road does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Reforma Road have accessible units?
No, 4625 Reforma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Reforma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Reforma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
