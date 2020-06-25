All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

4620 Norwich Avenue

4620 Norwich Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Norwich Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
SHERMAN OAKS: BEAUTIFUL 4BR HOUSE...WALK TO VENTURA BLVD! -

(RLNE3822523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Norwich Avenue have any available units?
4620 Norwich Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Norwich Avenue have?
Some of 4620 Norwich Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Norwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Norwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Norwich Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Norwich Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Norwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 4620 Norwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Norwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Norwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Norwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 4620 Norwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Norwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4620 Norwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Norwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Norwich Avenue has units with dishwashers.
