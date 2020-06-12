All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

4620 Mary Ellen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful and tranquil home with lots of light, and a spacious and lush backyard. In a desirable neighborhood that is considered to be a special pocket right at the border of Sherman Oaks and Studio City. Wide tree-lined streets offer plenty of parking and walking/bike-riding ability to Beeman Park and shops/restaurants on Ventura. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and "his and her" closets! The master bedroom has french doors that open onto a quiet and serene backyard. Remodeled kitchen with all new appliances. Brightly lit dining room, front sitting room, and family room. Huge second bedroom. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue have any available units?
4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue have?
Some of 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
