4620 MARY ELLEN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful and tranquil home with lots of light, and a spacious and lush backyard. In a desirable neighborhood that is considered to be a special pocket right at the border of Sherman Oaks and Studio City. Wide tree-lined streets offer plenty of parking and walking/bike-riding ability to Beeman Park and shops/restaurants on Ventura. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and "his and her" closets! The master bedroom has french doors that open onto a quiet and serene backyard. Remodeled kitchen with all new appliances. Brightly lit dining room, front sitting room, and family room. Huge second bedroom. Shown by appointment only.