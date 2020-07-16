4617 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare chance to rent a house in the coveted Silver Strand neighborhood in Marina del Rey. Situated on a lush walk street, this home comes complete with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths w/ wood floors in the living and dining areas and a wide open floor plan. Large master bedroom with attached office/library and large master bath including a walk-in closet. Fireplaces in both the living room and master bed. Enjoy the Southern California sunshine or entertain guests on the private brick patio off the kitchen's eat-in breakfast area. Additional features include an attached 3-car garage with conveniently located laundry. This is the perfect place to rent if you want to be in a quiet neighborhood but also close to the beach, Marina, shopping, and more.