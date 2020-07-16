All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4617 VIA DOLCE

4617 S via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

4617 S via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare chance to rent a house in the coveted Silver Strand neighborhood in Marina del Rey. Situated on a lush walk street, this home comes complete with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths w/ wood floors in the living and dining areas and a wide open floor plan. Large master bedroom with attached office/library and large master bath including a walk-in closet. Fireplaces in both the living room and master bed. Enjoy the Southern California sunshine or entertain guests on the private brick patio off the kitchen's eat-in breakfast area. Additional features include an attached 3-car garage with conveniently located laundry. This is the perfect place to rent if you want to be in a quiet neighborhood but also close to the beach, Marina, shopping, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
4617 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 4617 VIA DOLCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
4617 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 4617 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4617 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 4617 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 4617 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4617 VIA DOLCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
No, 4617 VIA DOLCE does not have a pool.
Does 4617 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 4617 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 VIA DOLCE has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

